NFL MVP odds Week 10: Lamar Jackson surges after Ravens beat Patriots

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's excellent performance in an upset win over the New England Patriots has vaulted him into the top tier of NFL MVP candidates.

Jackson is now +500 to win league MVP in just his second pro season. Here are the latest MVP betting lines entering Week 10 from Caesars Palace in Las Vegas:

Jackson threw for one touchdown and ran for two more in a 37-20 win versus the Patriots, and his Ravens are now the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a 6-2 record. If the Ravens secure a first-round playoff bye and Jackson becomes the first quarterback to ever throw for 3,000-plus yards and run for 1,000-plus yards in the same season (he's currently on pace to do so), he absolutely should receiver very serious consideration for MVP.

That said, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is a deserved favorite entering Week 10.

He's completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,505 yards with 22 touchdowns and only one interception through nine games. The Seahawks have the second-best record in the NFC at 7-2, and Wilson has been the driving force behind their success. A good performance and a win over the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday night likely would make Wilson a strong favorite for this award.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't even among the eight players with the best odds to win MVP, and that's actually not surprising. Brady is enjoying a very good 2019 campaign and ranks second in the league in passing yards, but his stats are not off the charts and the Patriots defense is the primary reason for New England's impressive 8-1 start.

The toughest part of the Patriots' schedule begins after their Week 10 bye with matchups versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. If the Patriots go 3-1 or 4-0 during this stretch and Brady plays great, he easily could jump several spots on the MVP betting odds.

