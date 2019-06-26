Patrick Mahomes favored to repeat as NFL MVP in Las Vegas odds

No one saw Patrick Mahomes coming last year. Will this year's MVP be the same? (Photo by Paul Abell/Invision for NFL/AP Images)

Anyone with the supernatural foresight or Kansas City Chiefs fandom to bet on Patrick Mahomes as the NFL MVP last summer reaped an immense reward when he took home the award a few months ago.

If they wanted to match their winnings this year, let’s just say they’ll need to put a little more money on the quarterback.

Patrick Mahomes leads 2019 NFL MVP odds

Less than a month before training camps begin for most NFL teams, Mahomes is the favorite to take home a second straight MVP in the Westgate Las Vegas’ SuperBook at 4/1. Per the Action Network, he was 50/1 last offseason.

Mahomes blew the field away last year by throwing 50 touchdowns, but he’ll have to defend his MVP without some of his top weapons due to Kareem Hunt’s exit and Tyreek Hill’s latest legal troubles.

Following Mahomes are Aaron Rodgers and Andrew Luck at 8/1, then Carson Wentz and Drew Brees at 10/1.

NFL MVP up @SuperBookUSA @WestgateVegas thanks to our great NFL trade team spearheaded by NFL aficionado @llased. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/w8nwY6NGQM — John Murray (@vegasmurray) June 26, 2019

If you want to bet on the first non-quarterback MVP since Adrian Peterson in 2012, your best odds are Ezekiel Elliott’s 60/1, then Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley at 80/1.

For the defense-minded, the highest odds for a defensive player are 100/1 for several names, including Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack and J.J. Watt. If you want to get really frisky, rookie Kyler Murray is sitting at a cool 100/1.

