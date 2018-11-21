NFL MVP Odds: Tom Brady behind these five players in updated rankings originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tom Brady has received at least one NFL Most Valuable Player vote in each of the past five seasons. That streak is in serious jeopardy of ending.

The New England Patriots quarterback has put up pedestrian numbers (by his standards, anyway) through 10 games this season. As a result, he's pretty far down the leaderboard in the latest NFL MVP odds, which OddsShark shared Wednesday morning.

Updated odds to win NFL MVP (@BovadaOfficial):



Brees -210

Mahomes +200

Goff +1600

Gurley +1800

Luck +2000

Brady +4000

Rivers +5000

Kamara +5000

Roethlisberger +6600

Rodgers +7500

Cousins +7500

Wentz +10000

Newton +10000

Watson +10000





























— OddsShark (@OddsShark) November 21, 2018

Drew Brees currently is the odds-on MVP favorite, and with good reason. The New Orleans Saints quarterback boasts the NFL's best passer rating (126.9) and an absurd 76.9 completion percentage for a 9-1 club with Super Bowl aspirations.

Kansas City Chiefs phenom Patrick Mahomes could give Brees a run for his money, though, as he's currently on pace to become just the third QB ever to throw 50 or more touchdown passes in a season.

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback/running back duo of Jared Goff and Todd Gurley are next on the list, while Indianapolis Colts QB Andrew Luck also has better MVP odds than Brady.

The 41-year-old QB hardly is being disrespected here; he ranks outside the NFL's top 10 in every major statistical QB category with the exception of pass attempts.

Story Continues

Then again, you could argue Brady is a pretty strong value bet, as he and the Patriots traditionally play their best football late in the season and have four games remaining against mediocre AFC East opponents.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.