NFL MVP odds: Russell Wilson takes over as the favorite, who else is moving up?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is off to a stellar start in 2020, and sportsbooks have taken notice.

Now +350 on BetMGM, Wilson is the betting favorite to win the NFL MVP award ahead of two other quarterbacks who have previously won the award: Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens (+500) and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs (+550).

Entering the season, Mahomes, the 2018 MVP, was the favorite to win the award at +400 on the heels of leading the Chiefs to the Super Bowl last season. Wilson was second in line at +600 with Jackson, last year’s MVP, at +700. But now it’s Wilson leading the pack.

Through two games, both Seahawks wins, Wilson has thrown for 610 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 82.5 percent of his throws.

Kyler Murray’s huge jump

After two weeks of action, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made a serious jump in the MVP odds. Back in August, the 2019 No. 1 pick was listed at +2500 to win MVP. Now he is at +1200, tied with Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys for the fourth-best odds.

Murray has the Cardinals off to a 2-0 start while throwing for 516 yards and two touchdowns along with 158 yards and three scores on the ground.

Other notable risers on the NFL MVP odds on BetMGM include New England Patriots QB Cam Newton (+2200) and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen (+2500). Newton has been efficient thus far in his first year with the Patriots, throwing for 552 yards while rushing for 122 yards and four touchdowns.

Allen, meanwhile, leads the NFL with 729 passing yards for the 2-0 Bills. Entering the season, he had 50-1 odds to win MVP.

Tom Brady, previously listed at +1600 ahead of his debut season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is now down to +2500 on BetMGM.

Other MVP odds at BetMGM:

Aaron Rodgers (+1400)

Deshaun Watson (+2000)

Drew Brees (+2000)

Matt Ryan (+2500)

Derrick Henry (+4000)

Dalvin Cook (+4000)

Ben Roethlisberger (+4000)

Jared Goff (+5000)

Carson Wentz (+6500)

Christian McCaffrey (+6500)

Baker Mayfield (+6500)

Philip Rivers (+6500)

Ryan Tannehill (+6500)

