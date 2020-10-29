What are the NFL MVP odds going into Week 8?

Odds are based on a $100 bet. So, if you bet on +200 odds, you would win $200

We are almost halfway through the 2020 NFL season, and the MVP odds are starting to shape out as players have been standing out above the rest.



Russell Wilson is the favorite right now -- +100 to oddsmakers -- as he's been having a phenomenal year thus far. But the reigning Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes is also showing out for Kansas City, putting him behind Wilson at +350.



And we can't forget about the "old heads" -- Aaron Rodgers (+600) and Tom Brady (+1300).



As the SportsNite crew discusses who they believe will win the MVP, we want to hear from you too. Be sure to vote below!











