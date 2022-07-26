NFL MVP odds: Who is favored to win in 2022-23?
Trey Lance among NFL MVP favorites in 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award.
Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
AP named Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers the MVP the last two seasons, but will he win it a third year in a row?
Here are the early NFL MVP odds for the 2022-23 campaign, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:
Who is favored to win the NFL MVP in 2022-23?
Rodgers is expected to be dethroned by a younger quarterback this year, according to PointsBet. The current favorite to win NFL MVP in the 2022-23 campaign is Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.
Here are the top 18 players with the best odds:
Josh Allen: +700
Patrick Mahomes: +850
Aaron Rodgers: +1000
Russell Wilson: +1400
Lamar Jackson: +2000
Derek Carr: +2500
Derrick Henry: +5000
Jonathan Taylor: +5000
Kirk Cousins: +5000
Matt Ryan +6000
Trevor Lawrence +7000
Tua Tagovailoa +7000
Cooper Kupp +8000
Baker Mayfield +8000
Zach Wilson +8000
Marcus Mariota +8000
Editor's note: All odds are provided by our partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.