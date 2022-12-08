Who is favored to win NFL MVP with five weeks left in 2022?

Mahomes, Hurts among NFL MVP favorites through 13 weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award.

Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.

AP named Aaron Rodgers MVP the last two seasons, but the Green Bay star likely won't win it again in 2022 after a disappointing year so far.

Who is favored to win the NFL MVP in 2022?

Thirteen weeks into the 2022 season, one thing has become clear: a star young quarterback is likely to win the MVP. Between the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, the Bengals' Joe Burrow and the Bills' Josh Allen, the future of the league is in great hands.

Mahomes has narrowly pulled ahead of Hurts, Burrow and Allen in the PointsBet MVP odds, as the 9-3 Chiefs haven't missed a step after trading Tyreek Hill. Through 12 starts, the 27-year-old Mahomes leads the league in passing yards (3,808) and passing touchdowns (30) with just eight interceptions.

While Hurts doesn't have the counting numbers that Mahomes does, his 11-1 record easily puts him in the MVP mix. The third-year quarterback has 2,940 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns and three interceptions -- plus nine rushing scores -- through 12 starts.

Burrow is the latest riser after the Bengals' Week 13 win over Mahomes' Chiefs. Fresh off a Super Bowl loss, Burrow has been even better in 2022 -- 3,446 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and eight interceptions in 12 starts. The 2021 Comeback Player of the Year could add another piece of hardware to his mantle if the Bengals maintain this pace.

The Bills' star quarterback has been exceptional, too. A recent elbow injury and drop in produced hindered Allen's odds slightly, but there's no denying his dominance so far in 2022. The 26-year-old has 3,406 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns and 11 interceptions along with five rushing scores.

Several other quarterbacks, including Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith and Kirk Cousins, also remain in the mix as longshots.

