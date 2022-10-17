Who is favored to win NFL MVP after six weeks in 2022?

Josh Allen leads the NFL MVP pack after six weeks in the 2022 regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award.

Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.

AP named Aaron Rodgers MVP the last two seasons, but the Green Bay star is facing an uphill battle approaching the midway point of the season.

Here are the early NFL MVP odds for the 2022 campaign after six weeks, with all odds provided by our betting partner, PointsBet:

Who is favored to win the NFL MVP in 2022?

Two weeks into the 2022 season, one thing has become clear: Josh Allen is the MVP favorite. The Buffalo Bills' star quarterback has been exceptional. He continues to perform under the spotlight, picking up key wins over the Los Angeles Rams, the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the race isn't anywhere close to being over. There are several other quarterbacks filing in line behind Allen including Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and an undefeated Jalen Hurts.

While there's no doubt the MVP race remains a quarterback's game -- with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson having the best non-quarterback odds at +8000, good for 17th -- the betting world seems to be ushering in a new era of young talent. Behind the top-6 are perenial contenders like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, all hovering around top-10 and look like longshots to make any serious run at the lead pack.

There are also some intriguing choices to crack the list including Dak Prescott and Tua Tagovailoa. Both quarterbacks have been the center of NFL injury news, missing considerable time this season with injuries and are yet to return to action.

Here are the top 20 players with the best odds as of Oct. 17:

