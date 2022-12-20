NFL MVP front-runner, Jalen Hurts, suffers shoulder injury

The Philadelphia Eagles have been the best team in the NFL this year and have started with an incredible 13-1 record. The Eagles are likely headed to the No. 1 seed in the NFC, and Jalen Hurts is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL MVP currently.

However, it, unfortunately, sounds like Hurts may miss some time after an injury he sustained to his shoulder in the Eagles’ win against the Chicago Bears. Hurts is also the leading vote receiver for quarterbacks in the NFC so his loss would be tough for Philadelphia. Fortunately, the injury won’t be serious or long-term, and the Eagles aren’t going to rush him back until he’s ready for the playoffs.

The acquisition of A.J. Brown has been massive for the Eagles as well as DeVonta Smith’s emergence as a young star in this league. All of Alabama will be cheering for the Eagles to make a late run into February.

Eagles QB and MVP candidate Jalen Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday's win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter, when Bears' DE Trevis Gipson drove him into ground. pic.twitter.com/KsWbMkCszW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire