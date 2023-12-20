Advertisement

Is the NFL MVP award just for quarterbacks? | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz · Jori Epstein · Charles Robinson

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson discuss the race for the NFL MVP this season and if standout, non-quarterback players like Christian McCaffrey and Tyreek Hill have a chance to win. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.