NFL moves Steelers vs. Ravens from Thursday to Sunday

In the wake of a large COVID-19 outbreak amongst the Baltimore Ravens, the NFL has opted to move the Thursday night matchup between the Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers to Sunday.

The league made the announcement on Wednesday, less than 36 hours before the scheduled kickoff of the Thanksgiving night game between the two bitter AFC North rivals. The Ravens have had several players a dn staffers test positive over the last few days and the league was uncomfortable allowing the game to continue as scheduled. Moving the game to Sunday buys extra time for the Ravens to get healthy and also to determine if their outbreak is contained.

There will now be just two games on Thanksgiving. The Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys welcome the Washington Football Team in the late afternoon slot. Detroit is 4-6 and the other teams are all 3-7.