NFL moves Raiders-Texans to late afternoon in Week Eight

The NFL announced a couple of changes to the schedule for Week Eight on Friday.

The Raiders and Texans were scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on the original schedule, but the game will now get underway at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Oakland and Houston will take the place of a matchup between the Broncos and Colts. The were set to play in that late afternoon slot, but will now get underway at 1 p.m. ET.

Both games are set to air on CBS, which has the doubleheader that week and will also be carrying the Browns’ visit to the Patriots in the 4:25 p.m. window in Week Eight. The Cleveland-New England game is set to be the lead national game.