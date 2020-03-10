NFL moves franchise tag deadline and in turn gives Redskins more time with Brandon Scherff

With the NFL Players Association in the middle of an ongoing vote for a new collective bargaining agreement, the NFL decided to move its deadline to use the franchise or transition tag from Thursday to next Monday.

For the Redskins, that allows additional time to possibly work towards a long-term contract with left guard Brandon Scherff. It's been widely reported that Washington will use the franchise tag on Scherff rather than let him become a free agent if the two sides are unable to reach a deal.

The franchise tag for an offensive lineman will carry a one-year, $16 million fully guaranteed salary, but sources have told NBC Sports Washington that Scherff would prefer a long-term contract.

Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine that bringing back Scherff and right guard Ereck Flowers are priorities for the team, and more salary cap space could become available if a Trent Williams trade happens.

The Redskins selected Scherff fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. He's started 65 games for the organization, making three Pro Bowls. Injuries have cut short his last three seasons.

Conventional wisdom would suggest that the cost of the franchise tag will drive the terms of a multi-year contract for Scherff. That means an average annual salary around $16 million per season, and assuming two years guaranteed in the deal. Based on that, roughly, expect a new contract for Scherff to be somewhere in the ballpark of four-years for $64 million with more than $30 million guaranteed. Could that look different, sure, especially with an influx of new cash if the NFLPA ratifies the new CBA.

Odds are that moving the deadline three days will make little impact in the Redskins' negotiations with Scherff. The deadline that matters could come in July, when the team runs out of time to work on a long-term deal and Scherff must play on the one-year tag.

