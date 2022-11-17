There will not be a snow globe game in Buffalo this Sunday.

Forecasts of a prolonged and paralyzing snow storm in and around Buffalo in the coming days has led the NFL to move Sunday’s game between the Browns and the Bills. As many expected, the NFL has announced that the game will move to Detroit’s Ford Field.

The game will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Detroit made for a natural landing spot because the stadium has a roof, the Lions will be in New Jersey to play the Giants, and the Bills are already scheduled to be there for a Thanksgiving Day game against the Lions. It’s not clear if the Bills will stay in Detroit, but returning to Buffalo may not be logistically possible if the storm is as massive as predicted.

It’s not the first time that the Bills have had a home game moved to Ford Field because of weather. A 2014 game against the Jets also moved and that one also moved back a night, but postponement was more difficult this time because of the quick turnaround to Thanksgiving for the Bills.

NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit originally appeared on Pro Football Talk