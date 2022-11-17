NFL moves Bills-Browns game to Detroit due to expected snowstorm in Buffalo

The NFL has moved Sunday's game between the Bills and Cleveland Browns out of the Buffalo area because of an impending snowstorm and to Detroit, the league announced Thursday.

The game had been scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, but weather forecasters say the Buffalo area could get up to six feet of snow, prompting New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare a State of Emergency that started Thursday morning.

Instead, the contest will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, as the Lions will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to take on the New York Giants this Sunday. The Bills-Browns contest will still take place at 1 p.m.

The Bills could also stay in Detroit next week as they take on the Lions in the first game of the league's tripleheader on Thanksgiving.

Snow covers the field at Highmark Stadium before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, New York, on Jan. 2, 2022.

The last time the Bills had to move a game due to weather was in November 2014, when a game against the New York Jets was moved to Detroit and played on a Monday night after the Buffalo area received more than six feet of snow.

