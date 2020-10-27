NFL moves Bengals-Steelers game in Week 10 to 4:25 p.m. ET

The NFL has shifted the times and dates of games this season for COVID-19 reasons, but a change announced on Tuesday has nothing to do with the impact of the coronavirus.

The league announced that the Week 10 game between the Bengals and Steelers will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET. It was originally scheduled for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

FOX will televise the game. The network will also be showing the Seahawks-Rams and 49ers-Saints games that kick off at the same time.

CBS will be showing three games that kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET that Sunday. The Bills will be at the Cardinals, the Broncos will be in Las Vegas, and the Chargers will visit the Dolphins in a busy late window of action.

That busy schedule is due to CBS televising the final round of The Masters after it was postponed from April to November. They have no 1 p.m. games to facilitate showing the golf tournament.

