When the 2021 schedule was released in the spring, 49ers at Bengals in Week 14 wasn’t doing much to pique anyone’s interest.

But with the 49ers winning three games in a row to get back in the NFC playoff picture, it’s suddenly become a significant matchup between two contenders.

With that in mind, the NFL has moved kickoff between the two teams from 1 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. CBS also has a late-afternoon matchup between the Bills and Buccaneers in Week 14.

Bengals-49ers is the extra game added to the schedule for the new 18-week season in 2021. Cincinnati finished in last place in the AFC North last year and the 49ers were last in the NFC West.

Bears at Packers remains the matchup for Sunday Night Football on Dec. 12.

The NFL also announced that Saints-Jets will stay at 1 p.m. ET, but will shift from FOX to CBS.

And in Week 15, Packers-Ravens has shifted from 1 p.m. ET to 4:25 ET on FOX.

NFL moves 49ers-Bengals to late-afternoon window in Week 14 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk