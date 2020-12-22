The NFL’s most egregious Pro Bowl snubs in 2020

There will be no Pro Bowl game in 2021 due to COVID concerns, but the NFL has released its Pro Bowl rosters for the 2020 season, which you can see here. While most of the players are deserving, there are also reputation picks that don’t match up with performance — and just as surely, there are players who should absolutely be Pro Bowlers who aren’t.

Why is this a big deal? Pro Bowl selections matter. They matter in contract negotiations, and they matter in Hall of Fame voting. It’s important that the NFL’s best players are regarded as such in any season, which is why I’ve taken the time to list the snubs in this year’s Pro Bowl voting.

It’s the best we can do.

QB: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

While it's hard to argue with any of the quarterbacks who did make it -- Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Deshaun Watson in the AFC, and Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Kyler Murray in the NFC, it's hard to leave Herbert off the list. The Chargers' rookie franchise quarterback is having an amazing inaugural campaign, and he's been especially effective against man coverage and under pressure. If Herbert keeps playing as he has, he'll make more than his share of Pro Bowl rosters in the future.

James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

All Robinson has done in his first NFL season is to run for 1,070 yards and amass 1.414 yards and 10 total touchdowns in a broken Jaguars offense. Only Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook have more rushing yards this season, and only Dominic Rhodes for the Colts in 2001 and Cookie Gilchrist for the Bills in 1962 had more rushing yards in their rookie seasons as undrafted players. The Illinois State alum has defined Jacksonville's offense (as much as he can) from out of nowhere.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team

(Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

Washington's quarterback situation hasn't exactly been amazing this season, which makes McLaurin's accomplishments all the more impressive. The second-year man from Ohio State has 80 catches for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns, with 486 yards after catch, and 6.1 yards after catch per reception.

Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Speaking of receivers who are able to succeed despite bad quarterback play... well, Robinson is the guy for that, going all the way back to his days at Penn State, through his time with the Jaguars, to his current situation with the Bears. This season, Robinson has 90 catches for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns, and he's only dropped one pass in 132 targets. Given the catch radius you have to have when Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles are throwing you the ball, that's pretty remarkable.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers

(Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Not to malign any of the NFC tight ends this season -- Even Engram, T.J. Hockenson, and Kyle Juszczyk are all fine players. But Tonyan has been a revelation in Green Bay's offense this season -- only he and Travis Kelce have caught 10 touchdown passes this season, and Tonyan has done it on just 54 targets to Kelce's 127.

Garett Bolles, OT, Denver Broncos

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps it's that it's taken a while for Bolles to become the player the Broncos wanted him to be that left him off the list, but the fourth-year tackle out of Utah has been just that all season, allowing no sacks, seven quarterback hits, and four quarterback hurries in 521 pass-blocking snaps, and adding high value as a run-blocker. Nothing wrong with Eric Fisher, Laremy Tunsil, and Orlando Brown as players, but I'd argue for Bolles against any of them.

Wyatt Teller, OG, Cleveland Browns

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

This might be the biggest snub on the list, as Teller has been among the NFL's best at his position all season, and when he missed time due to injury earlier this season, the Browns' offense fell apart without him. The missed time no doubt was a factor, and his linemate Joel Bitonio deserves his Pro Bowl hit this season (as does Quenton Nelson), but based on 2020 performance, I'd take Teller over David DeCastro all day, and I've been DeCastro's biggest fan since his days at Stanford.

Corey Linsley, C, Green Bay Packers

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

I have no quarrel whatsoever with the presence of Lions center Frank Ragnow on the NFC list, but I'd take Linsley over Jason Kelce in the NFC without hesitation. Kelce is a great player, but he's ebbed and flowed in Philly's broken offense, while Linsley has been an absolute bastion of consistency as a pass-protector and in the run game.

DeForest Buckner, DI, Indianapolis Colts

(USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Jones, Cameron Heyward, and Calais Campbell? All great players, though if you want Campbell in here, maybe make him an end and take Frank Clark off the AFC list. But there is absolutely no defense for snubbing Buckner, who has been a superhero in his first season with the Colts. Only Heyward and Aaron Donald have more total pressures among interior defensive linemen than Buckner's 47, he's got 28 stops this season, and when you face the Colts' defense, Buckner is the first guy you have to worry about.

Shaquil Barrett, EDGE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

We're about to enter the "Buccaneers defenders who got snubbed" portion of the program, and we'll start with Barrett. No edge defender this season has more total pressures than Barrett's 71, he's got 29 stops, and in Todd Bowles' defense, he's been moved around to inside linebacker at times in blitz packages. Barrett is more than just an edge guy, and should have made this list -- perhaps over linemate Jason Pierre-Paul.

Lavonte David and Devin White, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Neither of these omissions make sense, as ESPN's Jenna Laine points out. https://twitter.com/JennaLaineESPN/status/1341175135575957509 I have nothing to add here, except when the NFL's best linebacker duo is snubbed, something stinks.

Bryce Callahan, CB, Denver Broncos

(Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports)

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Perhaps Callahan didn't make the Pro Bowl because people were looking at interception totals and just stopped there, and he has just two on the season. But he's been outstanding in Vic Fangio's defense just as he was in Chicago. This season, Callahan has allowed just 28 receptions on 52 targets for 199 yards, 44 yards after the catch, no touchdowns, those two picks, and an opponent passer rating of 46.9 -- the lowest in the league this season among cornerbacks who have played at least 50% of their teams' defensive snaps. Add his value in the slot, and Callahan is one of the best defensive backs in the league. Full stop.

J.C. Jackson, CB, New England Patriots

(Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports)

Both Stephon Gilmore and Tre'Davious White made the 2020 Pro Bowl on the AFC side, and while they were the league's two best cornerbacks last season, both players have struggled comparatively this season. Jackson, on the other hand, has taken his great performance from 2019 and passed it right over to 2020. And with Gilmore missing time due to injury, Jackson has covered more No. 1 receivers in 2020. Jackson has allowed 34 receptions in 63 targets for 433 yards, 163 yards after catch, three touchdowns, eight interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 52.0. You could argue that Jackson has been the NFL's best cornerback over the last two seasons, and he didn't make the Pro Bowl in either one.

Darious Williams, CB, Los Angeles Rams

(Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Perhaps part of the problem with cornerback snubs is that we need more cornerback slots in the Pro Bowl when defenses are playing nickel at a 65% rate and dime at a 20% rate. That said, with just four spots in each conference, we're going to have issues with a lot of these. No problem with Jalen Ramsey, Jaire Alexander, and James Bradberry making it on the NFC side, but if you voted for Marshon Lattimore of the Saints, who has allowed seven touchdowns to just one interception this season, over Williams... I'll go ahead and buy you a subscription to Game Pass and a guide to the Rams' All-22 this year. Williams has given up 29 receptions on 60 targets for 405 yards, 140 yards after the catch, two touchdowns, four interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 53.8 -- less than half of the passer rating Lattimore (119.4) has allowed. That's just simple math, kids.

Jessie Bates III, S, Cincinnati Bengals

(Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

This is a tough one. Who do you take off the AFC list to put Bates on? Tyrann Mathieu? Minkah Fitzpatrick? Justin Simmons? They're all different types of players, for one thing -- Simmons and Mathieu are more multi-positional, while Fitzpatrick is more of a deep-third defender now. But Bates should be on there, so maybe we need another slot per conference. He's allowed 18 receptions on 30 targets this season for 165 yards, 72 yards after the catch, one touchdown, three interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 46.5. No safety with at least 10 targets this season has allowed a lower opponent rating.