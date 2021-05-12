NFL’s most brutal schedule awaits Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 season
We don’t need dates of which teams the Pittsburgh Steelers will play when to know that the 2021 season will present its fair share of challenges.
After a season that saw Pittsburgh with the NFL’s second-easiest schedule, the toughest schedule has been handed down for 2021. 10 of the 17 games will be against 2020 playoff teams.
We all know the Steelers track record of playing down to inferior opponents — perhaps this schedule will yield different results.
Based on 2020 regular-season results, the Steelers’ strength of schedule ranks No. 1 and the Philadelphia Eagles No. 32.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers: .574
2. Baltimore Ravens: .563
3. Chicago Bears: .550
4. Green Bay Packers: .542
5. Minnesota Vikings: .531
T6. Cincinnati Bengals: .529
T6. Detroit Lions: .529
8. Las Vegas Raiders: .526
9. Cleveland Browns: .518
10. Los Angeles Rams: .515
T11. Kansas City Chiefs: .511
T11. Seattle Seahawks: .511
T13. Tennessee Titans: .507
T13. Arizona Cardinals: .507
T15. Washington Football Team: .504
T15. Houston Texans: .504
17. Los Angeles Chargers: .493
18. Jacksonville Jaguars: .491
T19. San Francisco 49ers: .489
T19. New York Jets: .489
T19. New England Patriots: .489
22. New Orleans Saints: .483
T23. Buffalo Bills: .478
T23. Indianapolis Colts: .478
25. New York Giants: .474
26. Carolina Panthers: .472
T27. Denver Broncos: .471
T27. Miami Dolphins: .471
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: .465
30. Atlanta Falcons: .454
31. Dallas Cowboys: .452
32. Philadelphia Eagles: .451