NFL, Morehouse College to stage February advocacy workshop

NEW YORK (AP) -- The NFL will co-host a three-day program in Atlanta in February to educate athletes on how to develop and implement effective advocacy platforms that positively impact society.

The league will join with Morehouse College and the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) for the workshops Feb. 21-23 at the school.

Current and former NFL players, athletes from other professional sports and select students will participate in three-day program.

''Athletes have a unique ability to bring people together for solution-driven conversations that can bring about real change,'' said RISE CEO Jocelyn Benson. ''At RISE, we believe that harnessing the unifying power of sports and empowering athletes to be effective advocates can improve race relations and drive social progress in our country. We are proud to work with the NFL and Morehouse College to help enhance athletes' ability to create positive change.''

Workshop participants will learn about previous movements and focus on process, acquire knowledge of impactful tools and resources, and hear from athlete activists, politicians and social activists.

''Sport has been an international venue for social change since before Jesse Owens swept the 1936 Olympics and opened the world's eyes to the image of justice and equality,'' said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. ''This historic workshop is aimed at training the next generation of athletes who wish to use sport as a powerful platform for advocacy. Our partnership is designed to equip athletes as influencers and community leaders with the mechanics to develop their advocacy platform.''

