NFL monitoring, reviewing Frank Clark case

Within the criminal justice system, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark faces charges that could put him in prison for up to three years. Clark also needs to be concerned about the NFL’s justice system.

“We have been monitoring all developments in the matter which is under review of the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email early Friday evening.

Ultimately, Clark faces discipline from the league based on the substantive allegation of felony possession of an assault weapon. Beyond the fact that he can’t play if incarcerated, the NFL could suspend him without pay.

The fact that Clark has been charged with a felony subjects Clark to the possibility of paid leave. The quote from the league came in direct response to a question from PFT as to whether the case is being evaluated for potential paid leave.

