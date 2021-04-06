NFL: We are monitoring “deeply disturbing” allegations against Deshaun Watson

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The first woman to file a lawsuit accusing Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault revealed her identity and spoke to the media at a press conference with lawyer Tony Buzbee on Tuesday.

Ashley Solis called herself “a survivor of assault and harassment” at the hands of Watson, who faces 21 other civil lawsuits alleging similar behavior during massages with female masseuses. Watson is also the subject of a criminal investigation by the Houston Police Department.

The NFL did not comment on the start of that investigation, but NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy did issue a comment on Tuesday.

“The allegations are deeply disturbing and we take these issues very seriously,” McCarthy said in a statement to PFT. “Immediately following news of the first allegations last month, and as has been reported, we initiated an investigation under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. We are continuing to closely monitor all developments in the matter.”

A league source told PFT that the league has been in contact with Buzbee. It’s unclear when the league might take any action, including placing Watson on the Commissioner Exempt list while the investigations play out. If they do and Watson changes course by reporting for work with the Texans, he would be placed on paid leave.

NFL: We are monitoring “deeply disturbing” allegations against Deshaun Watson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Decision to trade Sam Darnold, draft successor will make or break Joe Douglas' Jets career

    When Joe Douglas took over as the Jets' GM 22 months ago, he considered Sam Darnold to be an asset. But now Darnold has been traded.

  • Cam Newton shows the good and the bad from the Patriots’ L.A. workout

    Cam Newton shows the good -- and the bad.

  • Ndamukong Suh gets $9 million, and he can earn $1 million more

    The drop in the salary cap didn’t hurt Ndamukong Suh. Suh, who signed another one-year deal to stay with the Buccaneers for 2021, actually will make more than he did in 2021. Per a source with knowledge of the deal, he gets $9 million in base pay, fully guaranteed. The payment comes in the form [more]

  • Netflix Acquires Mainland Chinese Fantasy Film ‘Super Me’

    Global streaming service Netflix has acquired multi-territory streaming rights to upcoming Chinese fantasy film “Super Me.” The story is an aspirational tale, combining lucid dreaming and a rags to riches plot about a struggling screenwriter. It was directed by Chong Zhang (“Fourth Wall”) and has a cast that is headed by Taiwan’s Darren Wang, along […]

  • Vaccine passports must be proportionate, legal, EU privacy watchdogs say

    Plans by European Union countries to issue certificates showing that citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should have a legal basis to ensure that they are necessary and proportionate, the bloc's privacy watchdogs said on Tuesday. The European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) also warned against using data in such travel documents to create a central EU database. Tourism-reliant countries such as Greece, Spain and Portugal are hoping that vaccine certificates will revive international travel and save this summer's holiday season.

  • NFL Draft 2021: 49ers will pick QB Mac Jones, per Adam Schefter

    Schefter adds his voice to the chorus of experts projecting Mac Jones to be the third quarterback off the board.

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Vikings CB Jeff Gladney arrested in Dallas after alleged assault on girlfriend

    Jeff Gladney is facing a third-degree felony family violence assault charge, and is facing between two and 10 years in prison.

  • Masters 2021: What time does it start, how can I watch and what are the odds?

    The 2021 Masters begins at Augusta National on Thursday just five months after Dustin Johnson won his first Green Jacket in the previous renewal last November. The first major championship of the year will not quite have the same frenzied build-up attached to it but remains much anticipated. Bryson DeChambeau failed to live up to his billing last year but is the one of the pre-tournament favourites along with fellow Americans Johnson and Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy will need a significant reversal of form to complete the career grand slam with a first Masters victory but Lee Westwood is in fine fettle and has a strong record at Augusta. Meanwhile punters fearing their Masters ante-post bets on Jon Rahm would fall even before he tees off on Thursday were delighted to hear that the Spaniard's wife gave birth on Saturday. Rahm, the world No 3, had previously announced he would miss the first major of the year if Kelley was likely to go into labour. She was due the second week of April. “I would never miss the birth of my first-born in a million years,” Rahm said. But in an Instagram post, Rahm, 26, revealed the good news, saying that baby boy Kepa was |in great health”. “He is 7.2lb and 20.5in, big boy from the Basque Country,” Rahm said. “Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” When Rahm will arrive here is unclear, although when he does be sure that he will be quizzed about “The Nappy Factor”, the supposed bounce that new fathers enjoy on the course. In 2016, Danny Willett famously became the first Englishman to don a green jacket just a week after Zac was born, adding substance to theory of Keith Elliott. In “The Golf Form Book 1996” the Liverpudlian betting analyst posited his “Nappy Factor” hypothesis. The retired economics lecturer had put in years of painstaking research and cited several beneficiaries including Jack Nicklaus Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman and Nick Price. “I’m not sure why, but it’s most potent with sons as the first child,” Elliott told the Daily Telegraph. When is it? The Masters gets under way on Thursday April 8. What time will the action start? Last year's tee times were slightly different due to the daylight hours in November, but we will back to a more familiar schedule this year. When the Masters was held in April in 2019 the first round began at 1.30pm UK time. Full television coverage will not start until much later, although there will be featured group coverage available via the red button. The final groups will begin at 7pm and so the action win finish around 11.30pm UK time. It should be an hour or so earlier on Sunday. What are the tee times? The tee times and groupings will be announced early in the tournament week.

  • Baylor nearly flawless in title game rout of Gonzaga

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Baylor knew it would need to play to near-perfection to end Gonzaga's flawless season. The Bears just about did. Jared Butler and their dynamic backcourt hit their first five 3-pointers and never cooled off.

  • Report: Lakers add 3-point specialist Ben McLemore for stretch run

    McLemore reportedly drew interest from other contenders after being waived by the Rockets last week.

  • Yankees make puzzling trade for Rougned Odor

    The Yankees grabbed another power bat for their bench.

  • A 4.5-degree driver? Bryson DeChambeau unleashes new weapon at the Masters

    PGA Tour's longest driver is focused on improved wedge play to set up birdies after so many long tee shots at firm Augusta National.

  • 3 potential suitors to trade for Falcons’ No. 4 overall pick

    After Tuesday's report that the Atlanta Falcons have been receiving calls for their No. 4 overall selection and "are open to moving" the pick, the Trey Lance/Justin Fields sweepstakes is officially underway.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • Scott Milanovich eager to evaluate Colts QB Jacob Eason

    Colts finally get a full offseason of Jacob Eason.

  • Patriots 7-round mock draft: What it would look like if Bill Belichick traded to No. 4

    There is A LOT going on in this mock draft, including a trade up to 4th overall AND a Stephon Gilmore trade.

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]

  • Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

    Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

  • QB A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Texans

    Quarterback A.J. McCarron made a $316 bonus playing for the Houston Texans in 2020.