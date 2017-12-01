NFL: Money for social justice program supplements, doesn’t replace, other programs

The NFL sent a memo from COO Tod Leiweke to all 32 teams on Friday outlining the much-discussed deal to allocate money to fund community and social justice programs after discussions with players and the NFLPA over the last two years.

The league has reportedly pledged $89 million over seven years to the initiative and players and teams will apply for grants to put toward their efforts in these areas. The memo also outlines that an initial $3 million will come from the NFL Foundation and that future monies will come from “cause related events & consumer products sales, auctions and other promotional sources.” It also notes that the spending for this program won’t come at the expense of other NFL social programs.

“This new program will supplement, and not replace, our other key social responsibility efforts, including Salute to Service, cancer awareness, domestic violence/sexual assault and youth programs.”

49ers safety Eric Reid, who broke with the Players Coalition organized by Malcolm Jenkins and Anquan Boldin over the deal, said this week that the money would be taken from the league’s Salute to Service and breast cancer initiatives.

In another memo from vice president of social responsibility Anna Isaacson, the league says they plan to organize a working committee of owners and players in the next 45 days to “work directly with league staff to help identify future initiatives that have both broad support and a potential for high impact” with a larger presentation of plans due at league meetings in March.