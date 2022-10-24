NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Patriots take on Bears amid Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe debate

Yahoo Sports Staff
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Mac Jones took snaps with the starting offense in New England's final practice this week. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Mac Jones has recovered enough from a high-ankle sprain to return to the New England Patriots lineup Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

But a question lingers over his expected return following a three-week absence. Should he? While Jones has been sidelined, rookie Bailey Zappe has made the most of his opportunity running New England's offense while the Patriots have gone 2-1 since Jones got hurt.

Follow the action here with Yahoo Sports to see how it all plays out against the Bears.

