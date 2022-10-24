NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Patriots take on Bears amid Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe debate

Mac Jones took snaps with the starting offense in New England's final practice this week. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Mac Jones has recovered enough from a high-ankle sprain to return to the New England Patriots lineup Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

But a question lingers over his expected return following a three-week absence. Should he? While Jones has been sidelined, rookie Bailey Zappe has made the most of his opportunity running New England's offense while the Patriots have gone 2-1 since Jones got hurt.

Follow the action here with Yahoo Sports to see how it all plays out against the Bears.