NFL Monday Night Football tracker: Patriots aim to keep playoff hopes alive against struggling Cardinals

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

It hasn't been an easy road, but the New England Patriots find themselves in playoff contention with five games left to play in the regular season. New England has battled multiple quarterback injuries and a rocky transition to a new offensive coordinator, but somehow sit at 6-6 entering Monday night's game.

With a win against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, the Patriots would move to 7-6, tying the team with the Los Angeles Chargers, who currently hold the final playoff spot in the AFC, and the New York Jets, who are on the outside looking in.

Mac Jones and Rhamondre Stevenson will look to take down a struggling Cardinals squad. Arizona comes into Monday's game on a two-game losing streak. The team has struggled to find its footing all season, and sits at 4-8 on the year. Kyler Murray has once again put up solid numbers, though the Cardinals' offense hasn't been the juggernaut some expected. The return of DeAndre Hopkins has helped, as the team has scored at least 21 points in its last four games.

Can Jones and the Patriots stay alive in a competitive AFC, or will the Cardinals play spoiler? Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we give the latest news, updates, injuries and scores as the Cardinals and Patriots go head-to-head on "Monday Night Football."