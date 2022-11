Head coach Kliff Kingsbury leads the Cardinals against the 49ers on Monday Night Football in the NFL's 2022 Mexico game. (Michael Chow-Arizona Republic)

The NFL's 2022 Mexico game pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

The 49ers are all-in on a Super Bowl run this year, while the Cardinals need a win to hang around in the NFC West race.

Follow all the action from the Estadio Azteca live with Yahoo Sports.