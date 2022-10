Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are hosting the Denver Broncos to close out NFL Week 6. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

NFL Week 6 closes out with the Denver Broncos in a prime time game for the fourth time this season, this time against their AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers.

Will Russell Wilson and Co. right the ship after their dismal offensive showings so far?

Follow all the action right here with Yahoo Sports.