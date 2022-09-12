NFL Monday Night Football Week 1: Russell Wilson and the Broncos look for revenge against Seahawks

Russell Wilson returns to Seattle after an offseason trade. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The NFL saved the biggest revenge game for last in Week 1. After an offseason trade to the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson gets to prove his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, made a huge mistake.

Wilson will travel back to Seattle, where he starred for 10 seasons, to put on a show for Seahawks fans once again. This time, however, they might not appreciate Wilson's penchant for hitting deep shots down the field.

On the other side, Geno Smith looks to prove he can be a dual-threat starter and keep the defense honest so Rashaad Penny can get some solid rushing lanes.

Follow along here as Yahoo Sports takes you through the biggest moments, scores and news as the Broncos take on the Seahawks on "Monday Night Football" in Week 1.