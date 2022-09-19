NFL Monday Night Football Bills vs. Titans tracker: Gabe Davis ruled out due to ankle injury

Josh Allen had every reason to smile after Week 1. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills looked unstoppable in Week 1. Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and basically every member of the Bills' defense completely dominated last year's Super Bowl champions, the Los Angeles Rams.

On paper, the Bills should have it easier in Week 2. The Tennessee Titans were upset by the New York Giants in Week 1 and didn't have a standout performance at receiver after dealing A.J. Brown in the offseason. With that said, it was the Titans, and not the Bills, who entered last season's playoffs as the top seed in the AFC.

Will the Titans play spoiler and prove the AFC still goes through them? Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest news, scores and highlights as the Bills take on the Titans on "Monday Night Football" in Week 2.