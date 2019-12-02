NFL Monday night action and odds moves

Seattle won seven of its last eight games and has covered three in a row heading into this 8:20 p.m. ET clash under the Monday night lights. In Week 12, the Seahawks (9-2 SU, 6-5 ATS) took care of Philadelphia 17-9 as 1-point road favorites.

Minnesota is on a 6-1 SU surge (4-3 ATS) and is coming off its bye week. The Vikings (8-3 SU, 6-5 ATS) found themselves in a 20-0 halftime hole against Denver in Week 11, but rallied for a 27-23 victory laying 10 points at home.

Although the line on this game ticked down a half-point Sunday, it’s not indicative of the need at Caesars books.

“The public is all over Seattle,” Davis said of pointspread action. “Tickets are 3.5/1 and money about 2.5/1 on the Seahawks.”

Davis said there’s also some live Seahawks parlay liability, “but not bad for a Monday,” thanks to some good Sunday results for the book, most notably with the Texans and Broncos.

Caesars opened the total at 48.5 and saw it peak at 50.5 on Wednesday. By lunchtime Monday, the total had dialed back to the opener of 48.5.

“Early sharp money on the Over, recent sharp money on the Under. Two differing opinions,” Davis said of the back-and-forth among professional bettors. “Tickets are even to the total, although there’s a little bit more money on the Under.”

Patrick Everson is a Las Vegas-based senior writer for Covers. Follow him on Twitter: @Covers_Vegas.