NFL mom Donna Kelce makes two-stadium trek Sunday to watch sons Jason, Travis play

It was a busy Sunday for NFL mom Donna Kelce. The mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce managed to watch both of her sons' wild-card games from the stands.

Kelce started the day in Tampa Bay to watch her eldest son Jason take on the Buccaneers. Despite a devastating 31-15 loss to the Bucs, Kelce was determined to hop on a flight and make it to Travis' game in Kansas City, Missouri.

A rickshaw, Uber, taxi, one delayed flight and over 1,200 miles later, Kelce made it to Arrowhead Stadium during the first quarter to watch Travis and the Chiefs' 42-21 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jason Kelce & @tkelce's mom Donna is on the ultimate mission today: 2 playoff games in 1 day.



First up, Tampa Bay to see Jason and the @Eagles! @dkelce1 pic.twitter.com/qMVR0mSh7n — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas offered Kelce a police escort from the airport to ensure she would make it on time, posting to Twitter, "I'm happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house!"

I ride with @kcpolice to games (and everywhere). I’m happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house! https://t.co/HbdF8y8byT — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 16, 2022

With Kelce in stands, watching her son after an adventurous journey across the country, the Chiefs' tight end became the first player in league history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and have 100-plus receiving yards in a single playoff game, according to NFL Research.

The accomplishment was met by a surprise guest in the postgame news conference: NFL Mom of the Year.

She made it!



Two games. One day. One amazing mom. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/410OgbaxBk — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

"I actually made it," she said, moonlighting as a reporter after the game. "After a disappointing Tampa game, this was an elation to see you get a touchdown in a playoff game. I mean oh my God, how good does that feel?"

.@tkelce had a surprise guest on his post-game presser 🥰 pic.twitter.com/FocSQLyKTx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 17, 2022

Excited to hear his mother's voice, the Kansas City star delivered a heartfelt answer.

"To finally throw a touchdown like I used to tell my mom when I was five years old that I was going to eventually throw a touchdown in the National Football League, I finally got it done."

Kelce caught five passes for 108 yards in addition to his touchdown.

The Chiefs are set for a divisional round matchup against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

