NFL mocks Steelers with Damontae Kazee suspension appeal ruling

Allison Koehler
There’s been a minor change the Damontae Kazee’s suspension handed down on Monday. The original sentence was for the safety to be suspended for the remainder of the 2023 including playoffs. While hearing officer James Thrash upheld it, he’s now eligible to return to the active roster for the playoffs. Only one problem, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances of making it to the postseason currently stand at 3%, according to the New York Times.

