NFL mocks Steelers with Damontae Kazee suspension appeal ruling
There’s been a minor change the Damontae Kazee’s suspension handed down on Monday. The original sentence was for the safety to be suspended for the remainder of the 2023 including playoffs. While hearing officer James Thrash upheld it, he’s now eligible to return to the active roster for the playoffs. Only one problem, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ chances of making it to the postseason currently stand at 3%, according to the New York Times.
Yeah, thanks.
Hearing officer James Thrash, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has upheld the suspension of Damontae Kazee for the remainder of the regular season. Thrash also ruled that Kazee would be eligible to return to the active roster for the playoffs, should the club qualify.
