NFL mock drafts 2024: Colts draft someone to protect Anthony Richardson

The Indianapolis Colts just selected who they hope is their quarterback for the next decade. So naturally, their next big draft splash will be someone to protect Anthony Richardson.

Now that you've had time to digest their dozen picks from last weekend, let's take a peek at the 2024 NFL Draft. These lists are banking on the Colts struggling in 2023, but not so much that they would have a shot at Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., the son of the Colts legend and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn State, 3rd overall

If Fashanu, who is just 20 years old, had been a part of the 2023 class, it's easy to imagine the Bears staying put and taking him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Matt Holder, Bleacher Report: Joe Alt, OL, Notre Dame, 4th

The Colts could use an upgrade at offensive tackle. His father, John, was also an offensive tackle and enjoyed a 13-year career with Kansas City. The elder Alt was a first-round pick in 1984 and is in the Chiefs' Hall of Fame.

The Colts have their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson, now it’s time to build around him. Alt led all tackles in the country in overall grade (91.4) and run-blocking grade (91.0). He was also sixth among Power Five ones in pressure rate allowed (2.1%). He has a massive frame at 6-foot-8, 315 pounds and told me he has over a seven-foot wingspan. Alt looks like the best offensive tackle prospect since Penei Sewell.

Walter Football: Fashanu, 5th

The Colts' offensive line isn't what it used to be. They could want a new franchise left tackle. Olumuyiwa Fashanu looks like a franchise left tackle. He is a massive blocker with elite athleticism for the position.

Rob Rang, Fox Sports: Dallas Turner, edge, Alabama, 7th

While Will Anderson, Jr. was hogging the spotlight in Tuscaloosa, Turner was emerging as a top-10 pick on the other side. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Turner is entering his junior year with 18.5 tackles for loss and 12 sacks already on his resume.

Indy gets a franchise left tackle to protect their investment in Anthony Richardson, and he'd get to line up alongside one of the NFL's best guards in Quenton Nelson. Jonathan Taylor wouldn't be sad about this pick, either.

Indy's success in recent seasons was built on their offensive line, but it took a turn last year. It remains to be seen if 2022 draftee Bernhard Raimann is the answer at left tackle, but Fashanu has the potential to be a proven brick wall at Penn State.

Jim Irsay got his man in Anthony Richardson. Now the Indianapolis Colts need to protect him and work to rebuild what was once an elite offensive line that has now fallen by the wayside in many aspects, left tackle chief among them.

Joe Alt has been a monster at Notre Dame with his 6-foot-8, 315-pound frame. He moves well given his size but is a bulldozer in the run game, even if he also excels in pass protection as well. This feels like as can’t-miss as an offensive tackle prospect is going to get.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: NFL Draft 2024: Colts pick offensive lineman, according to mock drafts