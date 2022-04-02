New NFL mock draft sees Auburn corner taken in second round

Another NFL mock has Auburn talent taken early on in the NFL Draft.

Touchdown Wire’s newest mock draft sees cornerback Roger McCreary heading to Seattle to play for the Seahawks in their secondary, projecting him to be selected with the eighth pick of the second round.

McCreary is mainly a press-man corner who can get physical with receivers, but there are concerns with his ability to play in zone schemes and to compete on the rim with taller wideouts. The NFL Draft this year is stocked with good corner prospects, and Touchdown Wire has him being the seventh corner off the board at only the 40th-overall pick in the draft. McCreary had 2 interceptions and 14 passes defended in his last season with the Tigers.

He would be a good fit for the Seahawks. Seattle will be looking for a replacement at corner after D.J. Reed signed with the Jets in free agency. The Seahawks picked up Artie Burns, but McCreary could be an apt fit to keep Seattle’s secondary strong after Reed’s departure. The Seahawks could certainly use the secondary help in a division with the high-flying Rams and Cardinals, too.

The NFL Draft’s first round will begin at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, April 28. The next round, where McCreary is projected in the mock, begins at 6 p.m. CT on April 29.

List