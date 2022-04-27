NFL mock draft roundup: Where everyone is projecting Arnold Ebiketie in 2022 NFL draft

One of the biggest drivers of draft week has been Arnold Ebiketie who may even find himself in round one now.

His physical tools highlighted by his bend on the edge and high motor is what has teams most excited. In the right spot he could contribute from day one and while some may see him as a project, they may look at Odafe Oweh and see the same thing.

Oweh was drafted to the Baltimore Ravens last year and was seen as a project, the project turned out to be NFL ready and collected 33 tackles and five sacks. Ebiketie could be having the same time of projection and his draft stock may give us all a clue into who may be interested and the role he could have to produce.

Jordan Reid, ESPN

Round 1, Pick 38 to the New York Jets

The Jets have Carl Lawson under a big contract but he was injured last year and may be eased back into things. Ebiketie landing here in New York for the Jets may be an ideal scenario as we have seen edge rushers do produce well in a Robert Salah defense.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

Round 2, Pick 48 to the Chicago Bears

The Bears landing Arnold Ebiketie in Chad Reuter’s mock basically tabs him as the replacement for Khalil Mack who they traded away this offseason. He would be the lead edge rusher a Bears team that is on need of talent, getting him in round two is a value for them.

Ian Cummings, Pro Football Network

Round 2, Pick 36 to the New York Giants

While some people have forgotten Michael Strahan existed by saying the Giants haven’t had a pass rush since Lawrence Taylor, it is in fact true that they are building a nasty new pass rush duo with this pick. Last year they invested in the pass rush with Azeez Ojulari and by selecting Ebiketie they have a new one-two punch for teams to defend.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Round 2, Pick 53 to the Green Bay Packers

The Packers need to establish a new pass rush and while picks like Rashan Gary and signings like Preston Smith have helped, they need a draft investment. Getting Ebiketie fits perfectly with the Packers route of drafting players who they see as projects and turning them into Pro Bowlers.

