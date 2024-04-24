NFL mock draft roundup: Where the experts think Utah, BYU and local players will be selected
Last year, nine Utah ties were taken during the 2023 NFL draft.
That included three former Utes, three former Cougars and three others who played high school ball in Utah but played college outside the state.
If national experts are to be believed, there could be a similar number of Utah ties taken in the 2024 NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Detroit.
The University of Utah has the highest amount of draftable prospects in this year’s class, while BYU has one likely high draft pick and a couple other potential late-rounders. There are also a couple of former Utah prep stars who are expected to hear their name called.
Here’s where five recent seven-round mock drafts have predicted for Utah ties to get drafted:
Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Corner Canyon High
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 1, No. 25 overall to Green Bay Packers.
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Round 2, No. 33 overall to Carolina Panthers.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 1, No. 20 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pro Football Focus: Round 1, No. 31 overall to Miami Dolphins.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 2, No. 51 overall to Pittsburgh Steelers.
Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU and Orem High
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 2, No. 34 overall to New England Patriots.
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Round 2, No. 38 overall to Tennessee Titans.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 1, No. 32 overall to Kansas City Chiefs.
Pro Football Focus: Round 2, No. 42 overall to San Francisco 49ers.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 2, No. 64 overall to Los Angeles Rams.
Cole Bishop, S, Utah
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 2, No. 60 overall to Buffalo Bills.
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Round 2, No. 58 overall to Green Bay Packers.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 2, No. 60 overall to Buffalo Bills.
Pro Football Focus: Round 4, No. 122 overall to Chicago Bears.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 3, No. 93 overall to Baltimore Ravens.
Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 3, No. 81 overall to Seattle Seahawks.
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Round 3, No. 65 overall to Carolina Panthers.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 3, No. 88 overall to Green Bay Packers.
Pro Football Focus: Round 3, No. 78 overall to Washington Commanders.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 6, No. 180 overall to New England Patriots.
Sataoa Laumea, G, Utah
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 5, No. 137 overall to New England Patriots.
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Not selected.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 5, No. 144 overall to Buffalo Bills.
Pro Football Focus: Round 5, No. 160 overall to Buffalo Bills.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 4, No. 110 overall to Los Angeles Chargers.
Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 6, No. 205 overall to Detroit Lions.
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Round 7, No. 221 overall to Kansas City Chiefs.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 6, No. 214 overall to Cincinnati Bengals.
Pro Football Focus: Round 4, No. 133 overall to Buffalo Bills.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 6, No. 205 overall to Detroit Lions.
Dallin Holker, TE, BYU and Lehi High
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Not selected.
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Round 6, No. 220 overall to Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 6, No. 182 overall to Tennessee Titans.
Pro Football Focus: Round 5, No. 152 overall to Washington Commanders.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Round 5, No. 172 overall to Philadelphia Eagles.
Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Round 7, No. 237 overall to Cincinnati Bengals.
Jordan Reid, ESPN: Not selected.
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Round 6, No. 202 overall to Green Bay Packers.
Pro Football Focus: Not selected.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Not selected.
Other Utah ties projected as draft picks
Three other Utah ties received one projection as a draft pick:
Keaton Bills, G, Utah and Corner Canyon High: Round 5, No. 165 overall to Baltimore Ravens by Josh Edwards, CBS Sports.
Winston Reid, LB, Weber State and Copper Hills High: Round 7, No. 251 overall to San Francisco 49ers by Chad Reuter, NFL.com.
Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU: Round 7, No. 255 overall to Green Bay Packers by Chad Reuter, NFL.com.