NFL mock draft roundup: Where the experts think Utah, BYU and local players will be selected

Oregon offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson reacts after wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) made a two-point conversion catch against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Seattle. Powers-Johnson could be the first player with Utah ties selected in this week's NFL draft. | Lindsey Wasson

Last year, nine Utah ties were taken during the 2023 NFL draft.

That included three former Utes, three former Cougars and three others who played high school ball in Utah but played college outside the state.

If national experts are to be believed, there could be a similar number of Utah ties taken in the 2024 NFL draft, which runs Thursday through Saturday in Detroit.

The University of Utah has the highest amount of draftable prospects in this year’s class, while BYU has one likely high draft pick and a couple other potential late-rounders. There are also a couple of former Utah prep stars who are expected to hear their name called.

Here’s where five recent seven-round mock drafts have predicted for Utah ties to get drafted:

Jackson Powers-Johnson, C, Corner Canyon High

BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) blocks downfield during game against Cincinnati Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, in Provo, Utah. | Rick Bowmer

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU and Orem High

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Kylan Weisser (11) during game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Utah Utes defensive end Jonah Elliss (83) celebrates a sack against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, during the season opener. Utah won 24-11. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea (78) in action against Arizona, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. | Rick Scuteri

Sataoa Laumea, G, Utah

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) runs the ball against California Golden Bears linebacker Cade Uluave (27) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. Utah won 34-14. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Sione Vaki, S, Utah

Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker (5) during game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Fort Collins, Colo. | David Zalubowski

Dallin Holker, TE, BYU and Lehi High

Brigham Young Cougars punter Ryan Rehkow (24) punts during a game against the Utah State Aggies in Logan on Friday, Oct 1, 2021. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Ryan Rehkow, P, BYU

Utah Utes offensive lineman Keaton Bills (51) celebrates with Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson after touchdown against the Florida Gators in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Other Utah ties projected as draft picks

Three other Utah ties received one projection as a draft pick: