NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Where Texas RB Bijan Robinson is projected to land

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is a no doubt first-round talent for the 2023 NFL draft.

However, it remains a mystery as to where Robinson could land within the first round. Recent NFL mock drafts have him landing anywhere between the No. 9 overall pick to the No. 26 overall pick.

When Dallas released running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Cowboys became a popular destination for the former Longhorn. Dallas currently holds the No. 26 pick in the first round and it’s highly unlikely that Robinson will still be on the board by then. If the Cowboys truly want the do-it-all back, they’ll likely have to trade up to snag him.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers have also been linked to Robinson in recent NFL mock drafts. Here’s a look at where the former Texas star is projected to land in several different mock drafts over the last week.

NFL.com

No. 19 overall to the Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with Tampa Bay)

USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles

CBS Sports

No. 26 overall to the Dallas Cowboys

NFL Network

No. 21 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers

ESPN

No. 19 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Network

No. 9 overall to the Chicago Bears

