NFL mock draft roundup links Saints to linebackers, and a Sam Darnold trade

“The Saints will need a quarterback going forward because it’s hard to look at Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston and be too excited about the future at that position. Still, you can easily see them try to find some defensive talent here. The team clearly doesn’t value Alex Anzalone, given their acquisition of Kwon Alexander, and Alexander may not ever get back up to speed after suffering an Achilles injury. So, Bolton is the pick here. The nice thing is that Demario Davis can play either Mike or Will, so wherever Bolton fits in, Davis can just slide over.”