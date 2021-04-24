NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets could see Azeez Ojulari as difference-maker on defensive line

Azeez Ojulari celebrates sack with Georgia

After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With Zach Wilson looking like the consensus No. 2 pick for the Jets, here's what the experts think they could do with the 23rd overall pick.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports



DL Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams led the Jets with seven sacks, and Tarell Basham was next with three. Put another way: New York needs to get better at getting after the QB. Ojulari was arguably the best defender on a Georgia unit that will have a lot of guys hear their name called on draft weekend.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

The Jets need to rebuild their secondary with better size and range at cornerback and Horn, the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe Horn, gives them a good blend of big-play ability and sound coverage.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

CB Greg Newsome II (Northwestern)

Newsome is a fluid, explosive outside cornerback who routinely makes plays on the football.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

RB Najee Harris (Alabama)

The Jets get a real backfield threat in Harris, who proved himself a playmaker whether searching for holes between the tackles or grabbing passes in the flat. Zach Wilson will love having this guy on his side.



