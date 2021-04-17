NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Jets have plenty of defensive line options at No. 23

Kwity Paye on line with Michigan

After a 2-14 season, the Jets enter 2021 with a brand-new head coach and two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft.

With Zach Wilson looking like the consensus No. 2 pick for the Jets, here's what the experts think they could do with the 23rd overall pick.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports



DL Gregory Rousseau (Miami)

Rousseau opted out in 2020 and in the process saw his draft stock fall with the emergence of Ojulari, Paye and his Miami teammate Phillips. Still, Rousseau is a high-upside prospect who hasn't played the position long, and he will continue to improve with experience and coaching.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

CB Jaycee Horn (South Carolina)

Horn, the son of former NFL wide receiver Joe, is a good primary piece to add for the rebuild at cornerback under Robert Saleh.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

Edge rusher and cornerback are cornerstones to any defense. The Jets have already signed Carl Lawson but that does not remove them from the conversation for an edge rusher in the first round. Paye and Lawson would give them two really gifted players at the position.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

DL Azeez Ojulari (Georgia)

The Jets upgraded the pass rush with Carl Lawson in free agency, but there is still work to do. At only 20 years old, Ojulari led the SEC in sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles due to his get-off, length and instincts. And it is clear he has yet to play his best football.

