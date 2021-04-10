NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Giants could grab versatile offensive lineman Rashawn Slater

Rashawn Slater lines up at Northwestern

After a 6-10 season in Joe Judge’s first year as head coach, the Giants are looking to make the leap to contender in 2021 after seeing their postseason dreams dashed on the final Sunday of the year.

Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

Peter Schrager, NFL.com



LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

The Giants have been aggressive and proactive in free agency, but they still have holes to fill. As much as giving Daniel Jones another weapon is a priority, Parsons fits what they need on defense and could be an immediate standout in both pass and run defense.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

More weaponry for Daniel Jones entering Year 3. Now, a receiver group of Kenny Golladay, Sterling Sheperd, and Smith is a darn good one.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

The Giants will happily end the fall of Slater. A lineman with five-position flexibility, Slater can step into an offensive line that made strides last year in the aftermath of a coaching shakeup.

Ben Linsey, Pro Football Focus

OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

Slater is more than capable of beginning his NFL career at guard on a team that boasts Will Hernandez (58.1 PFF grade in 2020), Shane Lemieux (32.2) and the recently signed Zach Fulton (63.0) as its current top options at the position. Slater’s athleticism and clean technique give him a real chance of having success outside at tackle despite being undersized for the position, as well.

