2021 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Giants could snag Jaylen Waddle at No. 11

After a 6-10 season in Joe Judge’s first year as head coach, the Giants are looking to make the leap to contender in 2021 after seeing their postseason dreams dashed on the final Sunday of the year.

Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports



WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama)

The Giants have other needs, but it's hard to pass up on a dynamic four-down player who can consistently stretch the field vertically.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

The Giants are working hard to clean up everything for Daniel Jones in Year 3 and a second young tackle after taking Andrew Thomas last year is the final step. Slater can take over the left side soon and let Thomas settle into a more comfortable spot on the right side anchoring the run blocking for Saquon Barkley.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

LB Micah Parsons (Penn State)

Parsons would be a great solution to the problem Patrick Graham has on defense. Edge rusher remains a need but Parsons checks off another box for the front seven to become elite.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

If the Giants want Daniel Jones to succeed, continuing to upgrade the offensive line with this pick will be attractive. There is no such thing as a “safe” prospect in the NFL Draft, but Vera-Tucker is viewed by many around the league as having low bust potential and a high floor. Personally, I would go Jaylen Waddle here, which is another realistic possibility.