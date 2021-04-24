NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Giants could target Rashawn Slater at No. 11

Rashawn Slater lines up at Northwestern

After a 6-10 season in Joe Judge’s first year as head coach, the Giants are looking to make the leap to contender in 2021 after seeing their postseason dreams dashed on the final Sunday of the year.

Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports



OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

We would take DeVonta Smith but Dave Gettleman likes big guys, which is why we won't be shocked if Rashawn Slater (who we also like a lot) is the pick here.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

The Giants go tackle again in the first round after landing Georgia's Andrew Thomas in 2020, but this time, they get a sturdy athlete who can better lock down the blindside for Daniel Jones at left tackle, while Thomas is pushed to the more comfortable run-blocking spot on the right side.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports



WR DeVonta Smith (Alabama)

Smith, Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, and Sterling Shepherd represent a fine receiving quartet for Daniel Jones.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

Paye dropped to 261 pounds for his pro day, allowing general manager Dave Gettleman to envision the former Wolverine standing up in the Giants' defense. His agility and strength are perfect for winning and setting the edge.

