NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Giants look to bulk up in the trenches

After a 6-10 season in Joe Judge’s first year as head coach, the Giants are looking to make the leap to contender in 2021 after seeing their postseason dreams dashed on the final Sunday of the year.

Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

Drae Harris, The Draft Network



DE Kwity Paye (Michigan)

New York needs edge defenders and we all know how much Dave Gettleman likes to draft linemen. While this is a little rich for Kwity Paye for most, Gettleman ultimately decides the upside is too great to pass up, aligns him next to Leonard Williams, and allows the duo to go hunt quarterbacks.



Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami)

My gut is that the Kenny Golladay signing might preclude them from taking a receiver here. Phillips’ big pro-day performance is enough to ease some concerns over the fact he’s essentially been a half-year performer in college. GM Dave Gettleman favors size, pedigree and alluring athletic traits in his first-round prospects. If history is an indication, Phillips fits that to a tee.



Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker (USC)

The Giants had a strong start to free agency but the offensive line needs to get better. Andrew Thomas improved as the 2020 season progressed but Vera-Tucker proved that he can play either guard or tackle -- and excelled while doing it.



Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports

OL Rashawn Slater (Northwestern)

With all the top pass catchers off the board, GM Dave Gettleman yells "INTO THE TRENCHES!" during his war room Zoom call, and picks Slater to be a movable piece up front for Sir Daniel Dimes.



