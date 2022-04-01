NFL mock draft roundup: Devin Lloyd, Devonte Wyatt are names to watch for the Eagles

The 2022 NFL Draft picture is clearing up with the first round now less than a month away from kicking off in Las Vegas.

Michigan edge defender David Ojabo suffering a torn Achilles at his pro day on March 18 and the Deshaun Watson trade to Cleveland are among the scenario’s that have great impact how the first round will shake out.

Philadelphia is among three teams with multiple first-round picks and with several teams clamoring to land Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett, draft day trades could dominate the landscape.

Mock draft season is still heating up and this week’s roundups see several familiar names landing with the Eagles.

Mike Tannenbaum -- ESPN

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Philadelphia lands linebacker Devin Lloyd, an All-SEC guard, and an All-Pac 12 cornerback in the former Jets GM’s mock draft for ESPN.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)

Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)

Kenyon Green, G/C, Texas A&M

19. Philadelphia Eagles

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

Cynthia Frelund -- NFL.com

Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) tries to tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Frelund has the Eagles taking Lloyd as well, along with Treylon Burks and another Georiga defender.

Pick

15

Philadelphia Eagles

(from MIA)

Devonte Wyatt

Georgia · DT · Senior

Pick

16

Philadelphia Eagles

(from IND)

Treylon Burks

Arkansas · WR · Junior

Pick

19

Philadelphia Eagles

Devin Lloyd

Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

PFF

American Team defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

PFF has the Eagles addressing the edge rusher, defensive tackle and linebacker positions.

15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA MIAMI): EDGE JERMAINE JOHNSON II, FSU

16. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA INDIANAPOLIS): DI DEVONTE WYATT, GEORGIA

19. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: LB DEVIN LLOYD, UTAH

CBS Sports

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) celebrates his second interception during the first quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Clemson U Of Sc Football In Columbia

CBS Sports has Philadelphia landing Wyatt and Lloyd along with a cornerback in the first round.

Round 1 – Pick 15

Philadelphia Eagles

Devonte Wyatt DL

GEORGIA • SR • 6’3″ / 307 LBS

Round 1 – Pick 16

Philadelphia Eagles

Devin Lloyd LB

UTAH • JR • 6’3″ / 237 LBS

Round 1 – Pick 19

Philadelphia Eagles

Andrew Booth Jr. CB

CLEMSON • JR • 6’0″ / 194 LBS

No. 51 overall: Eagles – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

The Ringer

Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates following an interception against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ringer has Philadelphia addressing the wide receiver position.

Round 1 – Pick 15

Philadelphia Eagles — CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Round 1 – Pick 16

Philadelphia Eagles — WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Round 1 – Pick 19

Philadelphia Eagles –GEORGE KARLAFTIS, Purdue

Draft Wire

Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs the ball after a complete pass in the second half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Easterling has the Eagles landing four dynamic playmakers from the Pac 12.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | USC WR Drake London

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie

19. Philadelphia Eagles | Utah LB Devin Lloyd

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Georgia S Lewis Cine

83. Philadelphia Eagles | USC EDGE Drake Jackson

Bucky Brooks -- NFL.com

Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (17) catches his second touchdown pass of the game in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brandon Watson (28) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Network’s Bucky Brook’s added a curveball to the mix, adding former Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon at No. 16 overall.

15

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

(from MIA)

Chris Olave

Chris Olave

Ohio State · WR · Senior

Pick

16

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

(from IND)

Kyler Gordon

Kyler Gordon

Washington · CB · Junior (RS)

Pick

19

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum

Iowa · C · Junior (RS)

1

1