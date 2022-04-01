NFL mock draft roundup: Devin Lloyd, Devonte Wyatt are names to watch for the Eagles
The 2022 NFL Draft picture is clearing up with the first round now less than a month away from kicking off in Las Vegas.
Michigan edge defender David Ojabo suffering a torn Achilles at his pro day on March 18 and the Deshaun Watson trade to Cleveland are among the scenario’s that have great impact how the first round will shake out.
Philadelphia is among three teams with multiple first-round picks and with several teams clamoring to land Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett, draft day trades could dominate the landscape.
Mock draft season is still heating up and this week’s roundups see several familiar names landing with the Eagles.
Mike Tannenbaum -- ESPN
Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0 ) readies for a play in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)
Philadelphia lands linebacker Devin Lloyd, an All-SEC guard, and an All-Pac 12 cornerback in the former Jets GM’s mock draft for ESPN.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIA)
Devin Lloyd, ILB, Utah
16. Philadelphia Eagles (via IND)
Kenyon Green, G/C, Texas A&M
19. Philadelphia Eagles
Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington
Cynthia Frelund -- NFL.com
Nov 27, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) tries to tackle Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Dontae Smith (4) during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Frelund has the Eagles taking Lloyd as well, along with Treylon Burks and another Georiga defender.
Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior
Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
(from IND)
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior
Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)
PFF
American Team defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
PFF has the Eagles addressing the edge rusher, defensive tackle and linebacker positions.
15. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA MIAMI): EDGE JERMAINE JOHNSON II, FSU
16. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA INDIANAPOLIS): DI DEVONTE WYATT, GEORGIA
19. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: LB DEVIN LLOYD, UTAH
CBS Sports
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) celebrates his second interception during the first quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021.
Clemson U Of Sc Football In Columbia
CBS Sports has Philadelphia landing Wyatt and Lloyd along with a cornerback in the first round.
Round 1 – Pick 15
Philadelphia Eagles
Devonte Wyatt DL
GEORGIA • SR • 6’3″ / 307 LBS
Round 1 – Pick 16
Philadelphia Eagles
Devin Lloyd LB
UTAH • JR • 6’3″ / 237 LBS
Round 1 – Pick 19
Philadelphia Eagles
Andrew Booth Jr. CB
CLEMSON • JR • 6’0″ / 194 LBS
No. 51 overall: Eagles – Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
The Ringer
Nov 28, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates following an interception against the Utah Utes during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
The Ringer has Philadelphia addressing the wide receiver position.
Round 1 – Pick 15
Philadelphia Eagles — CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Round 1 – Pick 16
Philadelphia Eagles — WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Round 1 – Pick 19
Philadelphia Eagles –GEORGE KARLAFTIS, Purdue
Draft Wire
Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Drake London (15) runs the ball after a complete pass in the second half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Luke Easterling has the Eagles landing four dynamic playmakers from the Pac 12.
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA) | USC WR Drake London
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND) | Washington CB Trent McDuffie
19. Philadelphia Eagles | Utah LB Devin Lloyd
51. Philadelphia Eagles | Georgia S Lewis Cine
83. Philadelphia Eagles | USC EDGE Drake Jackson
Bucky Brooks -- NFL.com
Nov 24, 2018; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (17) catches his second touchdown pass of the game in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Brandon Watson (28) at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL Network’s Bucky Brook’s added a curveball to the mix, adding former Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon at No. 16 overall.
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from MIA)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior
Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from IND)
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)
Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · C · Junior (RS)
1
1