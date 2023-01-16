NFL mock draft predicts Broncos will trade 1st-round pick for Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have an in-person interview with ex-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Payton is one of the highest-profile coaches available and at least one pundit believes the Broncos are the front runners to hire him. To do so, Denver would have to compensate New Orleans because Payton is still under contract with the Saints for two more seasons.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has predicted the team will do just that. In his latest 2023 NFL mock draft, Easterling has the Broncos trading their late first-round draft pick to New Orleans for Payton’s rights.

“It sounds like Sean Payton will have his pick of many suitors this offseason, and if anyone can save Russell Wilson, he’s probably Denver’s best bet,” Easterling wrote on Draft Wire.

Wilson has spoken glowingly about Payton, calling him one of the world’s best coaches. Payton has also spoken about how he would help Wilson get back on track if he was the QB’s coach.

Meanwhile, with the pick they acquired from the Broncos, the Saints select Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker in Easterling’s mock draft.

The speculation and predictions will continue until Denver officially brings in a new head coach to replace Nathaniel Hackett.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire