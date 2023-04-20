NFL mock draft from PFF has Bears picking Darnell Wright

PFF mock draft has Bears trading down again originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 2023 NFL draft officially one week away, fans and pundits alike are starting to finalize their draft boards and hone in on ideal mock drafts. On Thursday PFF’s Brad Spielberger released the fourth edition of his first round mock draft, and it features a now-familiar name for Bears fans who have followed the ebbs and flows of pre-draft conversations.

Spielberger predicts the Bears will make a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to move from No. 9 overall to No. 17. Then, Spielberger has Ryan Poles selecting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Since we only see the players in the mock, we don’t know the terms of the fake deal to move down two spots. The Steelers used the No. 9 pick to select an offensive tackle of their own: Paris Johnson Jr. Two picks later, Spielberger had the Titans drafting Georgia tackle Broderick Jones. That left the Bears to select Wright. For what it’s worth, Spielberger had Peter Skoronski as the first offensive tackle off the board, going to the Raiders with the No. 7 overall pick.

Wright has rocketed up draft boards recently, breaking into the conversation for top offensive line prospect along with Skoronski, Johnson Jr. and Broderick Jones. He’s been a popular choice for the Bears, too. Over the past month, Mel Kiper Jr., PFF’s Michael Renner and our very own Josh Schrock mocked Wright to the Bears somewhere between No. 9 and No. 19.

The idea of the Bears trading back with the Steelers has picked up steam recently, too. In Peter King’s latest “Football Morning in America” column, he said the “best rumor” he’s heard leading up to the draft is that the Steelers will swap places with the Bears if Jalen Carter is still on the board for them to pick.

Wright broke into the Volunteers starting lineup at right tackle and right guard as a freshman in 2019. He moved to left tackle in 2021, but moved back to right tackle in 2022. Over his entire college career, Wright started 42 games, making him one of the most experienced prospects in his class. Big time SEC pass rushers, like Will Anderson, have praised Wright for being the toughest tackle to get past. Last year, he didn’t give up any sacks, and only surrendered eight total pressures, per PFF.

The NFL draft kicks off for real on Apr. 27.

