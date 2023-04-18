NFL mock draft live: Team reporters make their first-round picks

(Los Angeles Times photo illustration / Associated Press photos)

On your marks, get set, mock…

In keeping with tradition that stretches nearly two decades, the Los Angeles Times turned to beat writers who cover their teams on a daily basis to create one version of the NFL draft’s opening round.

There are 31 selections in this first round instead of 32 because the Miami Dolphins were stripped of this year’s selection for tampering.

This mock starts with the selection of a quarterback — the real draft is sure to begin that way — but there are also early runs on edge rushers and defensive backs. There are other notable tidbits, too, such as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker going in the first round, and USC receiver Jordan Addison winding up with Josh Allen throwing him passes.

1. Carolina Panthers — Bryce Young (QB) | Alabama

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

The thinking has been the Panthers were leaning toward C.J. Stroud, but Young has impressed Panthers decision makers with his ability to process and create special plays like Steph Curry, to whom he’s often compared. Frank Reich has a history with big quarterbacks, but Young’s talent and the way NFL passing games have evolved make him the pick. — Joe Person, the Athletic

2. Houston Texans — Will Anderson (Edge) | Alabama

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. follows a play against Louisiana-Monroe in September. (Vasha Hunt / Associated Press)

The Texans wanted Bryce Young but lost their chance to pick him when they beat the Colts in the final game of the season. Instead they draft the top-ranked edge rusher to fill another position of need. — Aaron Wilson, KPRC-TV

3. Arizona Cardinals — Tyree Wilson (Edge) | Texas Tech

Texas Tech linebacker Tyree Wilson plays against Texas Christian in November. (Brandon Wade / Associated Press)

While I’m fully expecting a trade down to acquire more picks, Wilson fills a huge need as big as his 7-foot, 2-inch wingspan. — Bob McManaman, Arizona Republic

4. Indianapolis Colts — C.J. Stroud (QB) | Ohio State

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud runs with the ball against Maryland in November. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

New coach Shane Steichen wants to implement a heavy passing attack that features numerous downfield attempts. Stroud’s combination of accuracy and experience suggest he can handle this role as a rookie. — Stephen Holder, ESPN

5. Seattle Seahawks — Jalen Carter (DT) | Georgia

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, right, tries to push his way past Kentucky tight end Josh Kattus during a game in November. (Michael Clubb / Associated Press)

Pete Carroll said after the season that the Seahawks needed to become more dynamic up front. The team will take a gamble that Carter can live up to his full potential. — Bob Condotta, Seattle Times

6. Detroit Lions — Devon Witherspoon (CB) | Illinois

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon keeps his eyes on an Indiana receiver during a game in September. (Doug McSchooler / Associated Press)

With Anderson and Wilson off the board, the Lions can pivot from getting more help for their pass rush to adding depth at defensive back. Free agent addition Cam Sutton is the only cornerback the Lions have signed beyond 2023. — Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

7. Las Vegas Raiders — Christian Gonzalez (CB) | Oregon

Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez checks on defensive calls during a game against Eastern Washington in September. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

Don’t be surprised under this scenario if the Raiders trade down and target Joey Porter Jr. It’s been decades since the Raiders have had an impact, play-making cornerback. — Vinny Bonsignore, Las Vegas Review-Journal

8. Atlanta Falcons — Paris Johnson Jr. (OT) | Ohio State

Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. plays against Michigan State in October. (Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

Johnson can come in and help stabilize at right tackle and then move over to the left side when Jake Matthews is done. — D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

9. Chicago Bears — Broderick Jones (OT) | Georgia

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones runs a drill at the NFL scouting combine in March. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

The Bears could look to trade down in this scenario. Their greatest need is an edge rusher or three-technique like Carter. But they might be able to get an offensive tackle in the teens. — Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune

10. Philadelphia Eagles — Nolan Smith (Edge) | Georgia

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith tries to push past a Vanderbilt offensive lineman during a game in October. (Brett Davis / Associated Press)

If this is the way it falls, I could see Howie Roseman trading out, especially if Anderson and Carter go early. If he has no choice but to pick, he’ll favor prospects on the line. — Jeff McLane, Philadelphia Inquirer

11. Tennessee Titans — Peter Skoronski (OT) | Northwestern

Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski warms up before a game against Penn State in October. (Gail Burton / Associated Press)

The Titans are reformulating their offensive line. Longtime incumbent left tackle Taylor Lewan is gone and left guard Aaron Brewer will be better off at center. They signed former first-rounder Andre Dillard. He and Skoronski can sort out who is the guard and who is the tackle on the left side. — Paul Kuharsky, PaulKuharsky.com

12. Houston Texans — Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR) | Ohio State

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba stiff arms Utah cornerback Kenzel Lawler during the Buckeyes' Rose Bowl win on Jan. 1, 2022. (John McCoy / Associated Press)

General Manager Nick Caserio likes to trade down, and the Texans already got an edge rusher, so they fill a desperate need on offense. — John McClain, GallerySports.com

13. New York Jets — Darnell Wright (OT) | Tennessee

Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright plays against Ball State in September. (John Amis / Associated Press)

The Jets believe they can solve their quarterback issues by trading for Aaron Rodgers but they need to protect him. Wright is probably more of a right tackle than a left but the Jets could use help at either tackle spot. — Brian Costello, New York Post

14. New England Patriots — Joey Porter Jr. (CB) | Penn State

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. gestures during a game against Minnesota in October. (Barry Reeger / Associated Press)

It’s tempting to pick a receiver here for the Patriots, and they also need an offensive tackle for the future. But they also have a glaring need at cornerback and Porter Jr. gives them a big, physical presence on the outside that they haven’t had since Stephon Gilmore left two years ago. — Ben Volin, Boston Globe

15. Green Bay Packers — Lukas Van Ness (DE) | Iowa

Iowa's Lukas Van Ness, right, tackles Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers during a game in November 2021. (Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press)

The Packers are getting thin at edge rusher with Rashan Gary coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and Preston Smith at 30. General manager Brian Gutekunst puts a premium on premium positions. — Pete Dougherty, Green Bay Press-Gazette

16. Washington Commanders — Brian Branch (Safety) | Alabama

Alabama defensive back Brian Branch prepares for a play against Arkansas in October. (Michael Woods / Associated Press)

Although there’s a temptation to pick up a tight end like Dalton Kincaid here, the Commanders love their versatile safeties and have a void after cutting veteran Bobby McCain earlier this offseason. Branch is hybrid safety who has loads of experience in the slot, can drop down in the box and cover. — Nicki Jhabvala, Washington Post

17. Pittsburgh Steelers — Deonte Banks (CB) | Maryland

Maryland defensive back Deonte Banks celebrates after a Michigan turnover on Sept. 24. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Even though it wouldn’t likely come to this, no matter what (trade up or back) the Steelers are definitely in the market for a cornerback. Eight of their 30 pre-draft visitors were cornerbacks, including who they’d prefer at 17, Porter. The position is light even with the addition of Patrick Peterson in free agency to pair with Levi Wallace. Historically, the Steelers have stayed away from corners in the first round with only Artie Burns being selected first over the last 25 years but it’s a new football operations in Pittsburgh and some new beliefs as well. — Mark Kaboly, the Athletic

18. Detroit Lions — Anthony Richardson (QB) | Florida

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson looks for an open receiver against LSU in October. (John Raoux / Associated Press)

This wasn’t the plan heading in, but … well, sometimes the universe does you a favor. The Lions are due for a few of ‘em. Richardson could settle in behind Jared Goff for a year or two, and he’d give this emerging offense a fun, dynamic weapon for short-yardage packages. Landing a potential franchise quarterback without having to trade up is a gift. — Chris Burke, the Athletic

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Hendon Hooker (QB) | Tennessee

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker passes against Tennessee Martin in September. (Wade Payne / Associated Press)

The Buccaneers' biggest need is at offensive tackle, but the top four are gone. An edge rusher would also be a huge need. But the Bucs take what would otherwise be a top 4-5 quarterback in the draft if not for his ACL injury. The Bucs don’t know what they have in Kyle Trask, but he likely will be the No. 2 behind Baker Mayfield, who is on a one-year make-it contract and will become a free agent. This is Mayfield’s fourth team since July. Hooker had a big, accurate arm and threw 57 touchdowns with only five interceptions the last two seasons. He gets a redshirt season. The Bucs will win too many games to be in range of a top quarterback in 2024, so they get their quarterback of the future now and someone who would’ve been a top 5-10 pick without his injury. He’s already 25, but Tom Brady was 45. Who are we kidding? — Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times

20. Seattle Seahawks

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

