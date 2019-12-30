NFL mock draft: Five players Raiders could select with No. 19 pick

After what was a disappointing final season for the Raiders in Oakland, the organization's attention now turns to free agency and then scouting for April's NFL draft.

The Silver and Black are in an exciting position, possessing two first-round draft picks inside the top-20 overall. In addition to holding the No. 12 overall pick, the infamous Khalil Mack trade also nets the Raiders the No. 19 selection in the first round.

While there appears to be no consensus on who should be selected with Oakland's second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, there does appear to be unity among the experts on which side of the ball the Raiders should focus on.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's a summary of which player various NFL mock drafts have the Raiders selecting with Chicago's No. 19 pick:

NBC Sports Washington: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

What they said: "Paulson Adebo is a former a WR who's made the transition to CB look easy. His history at WR shows in his ball skills. I think he'll be a quality young piece on a defense that has collected a few of them in the last few years."



Bleacher Report: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

What they said: "After selecting a WR1 in Tee Higgins, the Raiders come back on the clock with an eye toward defense while keeping the Mayock philosophy intact: high-character producers from big programs. That's the description of Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses."



Sporting News: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

What they said: "The Raiders need help on the back end after getting consistently burned this season despite some improvements in the pass rush. Fulton (6-1, 192 pounds) has the size, speed, smarts and sound coverage skills to have a long, prosperous career."



Story continues

Fox Sports: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

What they said: "Last week I set the over/under for Clemson players being drafted by Mike Mayock at 1.5; an NFL reporter who covers the league read it and texted me to up that to 2.5."



The Draft Network: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

What they said: "The Raiders would have gobbled up a healthy Dylan Moses with their first pick with no questions asked, so getting him with their second pick is an absolute no brainer. Oakland's linebacker room is in desperate need of some more versatility and athleticism. Moses provides both and should be far enough removed from his season-ending injury to see the field for a full season in 2020 as a rookie."



Pro Football Focus: Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

What they said: "The Raiders get their version of division rival Chris Jones. At 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, Kinlaw has all the physical traits you could want. Oh, and he also has the on-field production, with 40 pressures and a 90.7 pass-rushing grade this year."



NFL mock draft: Five players Raiders could select with No. 19 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area