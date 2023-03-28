NFL mock draft database: Raiders post-free agency pick makes hard shift to defense

We are now a week into the new league year and the official opening of free agency. Giving us a nice sample size of mock drafts to see how the landscape has changed since free agency began.

The landscape has seen seismic shifts with regard to what the NFL world predicts the Raiders will do with their selection at seven overall.

Most notably the shift has gone from almost entirely offense to majority defense.

Prior to the start of free agency, of the 55 mock drafts I had collected, 52 of them were for offensive players. Just three had the Raiders going defense.

Since free agency, those numbers have flipped.

Most picked players: Christian Gonzalez (8), Will Levis (8), Tyree Wilson (4), Jalen Carter (4), Devon Witherspoon (3), Paris Johnson Jr (3), Joey Porter Jr (2), Anthony Richardson (2*), Peter Skoronski (2).

*Both picks via trade up

Picks by position: Cornerback (13), Quarterback (10), Tackle (6), Defensive interior (5), Edge rusher (4)

Offense: 16

Defense: 22

The two most picked positions for the Raiders prior to free agency were by far quarterback and tackle. The Raiders added QB Jimmy Garoppolo and retained starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. Both moves likely contributed to opinions that they would go with upgrading their bottom five defense.

