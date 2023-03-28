NFL mock draft database: Raiders post-free agency pick makes hard shift to defense
We are now a week into the new league year and the official opening of free agency. Giving us a nice sample size of mock drafts to see how the landscape has changed since free agency began.
The landscape has seen seismic shifts with regard to what the NFL world predicts the Raiders will do with their selection at seven overall.
Most notably the shift has gone from almost entirely offense to majority defense.
Prior to the start of free agency, of the 55 mock drafts I had collected, 52 of them were for offensive players. Just three had the Raiders going defense.
Since free agency, those numbers have flipped.
Date
Source
Player
Mar 28
Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech
Mar 28
Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Mar 27
Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson
Mar 27
Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Mar 27
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Mar 27
Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Mar 27
Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Mar 27
Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Mar 26
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Mar 25
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Mar 25
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Mar 24
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Mar 24
Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern
Mar 24
Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State
Mar 24
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Mar 24
Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech
Mar 24
Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Mar 24
Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Mar 24
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Mar 24
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Mar 23
Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Mar 23
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Mar 23
Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Mar 23
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Mar 22
Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Mar 22
Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Mar 22
Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
Mar 22
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Mar 21
Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech
Mar 21
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Mar 20
Broderick Jones, T, Georgia
Mar 20
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Mar 20
Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Mar 20
Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State
Mar 18
Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State
Mar 17
Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
Mar 17
Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech
Mar 16
Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
Most picked players: Christian Gonzalez (8), Will Levis (8), Tyree Wilson (4), Jalen Carter (4), Devon Witherspoon (3), Paris Johnson Jr (3), Joey Porter Jr (2), Anthony Richardson (2*), Peter Skoronski (2).
*Both picks via trade up
Picks by position: Cornerback (13), Quarterback (10), Tackle (6), Defensive interior (5), Edge rusher (4)
Offense: 16
Defense: 22
The two most picked positions for the Raiders prior to free agency were by far quarterback and tackle. The Raiders added QB Jimmy Garoppolo and retained starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. Both moves likely contributed to opinions that they would go with upgrading their bottom five defense.