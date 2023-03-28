NFL mock draft database: Raiders post-free agency pick makes hard shift to defense

Levi Damien
·3 min read

We are now a week into the new league year and the official opening of free agency. Giving us a nice sample size of mock drafts to see how the landscape has changed since free agency began.

The landscape has seen seismic shifts with regard to what the NFL world predicts the Raiders will do with their selection at seven overall.

Most notably the shift has gone from almost entirely offense to majority defense.

Prior to the start of free agency, of the 55 mock drafts I had collected, 52 of them were for offensive players. Just three had the Raiders going defense.

Since free agency, those numbers have flipped.

Date

Source

Player

Mar 28

CBS Sports (Brinson)

Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech

Mar 28

Walter Football (Cherepinsky)

Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mar 27

CBS Sports (Wilson)

Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson

Mar 27

Draft Countdown (Bosarge)

Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mar 27

NFL media (Edholm)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Mar 27

Pro Football Focus (Spielberger)

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Mar 27

The Draft Network (Sanchez)

Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mar 27

Walter Football (Campbell)

Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mar 26

Tankathon

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Mar 25

Pro Football Network (Fragoza)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Mar 25

With the First Pick (Anderson)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Mar 24

CBS Sports (Fornelli)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Mar 24

College Sports Wire (Conn)

Peter Skoronski, T, Northwestern

Mar 24

Drafttek

Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State

Mar 24

Draft Wire (Risdon)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Mar 24

NFL media (Reuter)

Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech

Mar 24

Yahoo! Sports (McDonald)

Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mar 24

Pro Football Network (Garrett)

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Mar 24

Raiders Wire (Mosher)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Mar 24

Draft Countdown (Staff)

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Mar 23

CBS Sports (Edwards)

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

Mar 23

NFL media (Davis)

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Mar 23

Fox Sports (Auman)

Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mar 23

Touchdown Wire (Barbieri)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Mar 22

CBS Sports (Trapasso)

Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mar 22

Sporting News (Iyer)

Chrisitan Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Mar 22

The Athletic (Staff)

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Mar 22

Pro Football Network (Rudell)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Mar 21

NFL media (Jeremiah)

Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech

Mar 21

Pro Football Network (Mellor)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Mar 20

33rd Team

Broderick Jones, T, Georgia

Mar 20

Draft Countdown (Hallam)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Mar 20

The Draft Network (Weissman)

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Mar 20

Touchdown Wire (Farrar)

Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State

Mar 18

Pro Football Network (Cummings)

Paris Johnson Jr, T, Ohio State

Mar 17

CBS Sports (Stackpole)

Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

Mar 17

Draftwire (Popejoy)

Tyree Wilson, ED, Texas Tech

Mar 16

Pro Football Focus (Sikkema)

Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Most picked players: Christian Gonzalez (8), Will Levis (8), Tyree Wilson (4), Jalen Carter (4), Devon Witherspoon (3), Paris Johnson Jr (3), Joey Porter Jr (2), Anthony Richardson (2*), Peter Skoronski (2).

*Both picks via trade up

Picks by position: Cornerback (13), Quarterback (10), Tackle (6), Defensive interior (5), Edge rusher (4)

Offense: 16

Defense: 22

The two most picked positions for the Raiders prior to free agency were by far quarterback and tackle. The Raiders added QB Jimmy Garoppolo and retained starting right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. Both moves likely contributed to opinions that they would go with upgrading their bottom five defense.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire

Recommended Stories